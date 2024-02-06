You got to pray just to make it today

President Joseph Biden mentions his Catholic faith frequently. We've heard him cite both Pope and Saint Francis. At his inauguration, he ran through a litany of promises about love, healing and decency, and other things no one could object to, prefaced by: "Before God and all of you I give you my word." But when it came time for his first proclamation for a National Day of Prayer, his administration chose to leave God out of it.

There was mention of racial justice and climate change, but never the three-letter word that acknowledges that there is something more that our country is founded on -- and is the reason we even exist. Quoting the late Rep. John Lewis, Biden called people "the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet." In this framework, the National Day of Prayer then, is about us, not God.

As churches were closed for worship during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the priests and other ministers who kept serving are the uncelebrated heroes -- essential workers -- of the pandemic. They went into hospitals. They checked on parishioners. They did everything they were allowed to do to safely give people access to Confession and the Eucharist. After what we as a nation have been through, we should be celebrating prayers, churches and God, not ignoring them or watering them down.

When Pope Benedict XVI, now pope emeritus, was head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican, it issued a letter on what prayer is. "(P)roperly speaking," it is "a personal, intimate, and profound dialogue between man and God. ... This communion, based on Baptism and the Eucharist, source and summit of the life of the Church, implies an attitude of conversion, a flight from 'self' to the 'You' of God."

That's powerful stuff -- though obviously Christian, and in a Catholic context. But doesn't all prayer need to include that kind of humility? And an acknowledgment that our lives are not our own? Isn't that one of the lessons of the past year? We are mutually vulnerable, and we can turn to God for meaning and direction.