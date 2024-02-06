You can't take it with you

"It makes no sense to accumulate, if one day we will die."

Pope Francis said this to a crowd in front of the Vatican the other day. He wasn't trying to be depressing; he was trying to inspire us.

Storage spaces are somewhat ubiquitous in modern-day America. Save for Christmas decorations, the odds are we don't need most of what's in them. And yet we cling, like we cling to a false sense of security about our health and wealth and a new normal.

It's that clinging -- and the utter fear of suffering and death -- that makes physician-assisted suicide possible. "Medical aid in dying" is the new language used by advocates of a culture of death, one recently endorsed by conservative columnist George Will. To make choosing when to end one's life a mainstream issue is a poisonous direction to go in, especially for a country that has already had legal abortion for a half-century. The vulnerable unborn and sick and elderly are merely to be cast aside when inconvenient? That is what laws allowing abortion and assisted suicide are saying, whatever euphemisms of choice are utilized to pretend that we aren't talking about killing human beings.

No one wants to suffer unexpected pain. None of us wants to watch someone else in agony. And yet just as medicine advancements mean longer life spans, the field of palliative care is a tremendous mercy for patients who are suffering from horrible diseases. To oppose assisted suicide is not to be masochistic. It is to recognize that life is not a human creation -- there's more to the picture than all that we can see.

Those who work with the elderly, like the religious order the Little Sisters of the Poor, testify to the mercy that is often found around a deathbed. There are reconciliations. There are moments of grace -- expressions of love that no one could have ever imagined or scripted.