You can't go back in time, but you can binge watch

A confession: My wife and I have become a part of that technology-advanced option known as "binge watching."

Binge watching occurs when an online streaming service (see, I know some of the lingo) makes several episodes of a popular program, like "House of Cards" or "Call the Midwife," available all at once. In other words, you don't have to wait for weekly episodes like in the good old days of black-and-white TV.

Our access to the wonderful world of movies and TV shows is through Netflix and an Apple streaming device. There are other such services that are as good or even better, but that's how we reach this mysterious "cloud" that holds the vast deposits of the digital world.

As we use these online services more and more, we are discovering that they are smarter -- far, far smarter -- than we are. They use something called algorithms to detect the kinds of programs we most like to watch. Then these services recommend more programs like those.

That's how, believe it or not, we now have access to umpteen seasons of "The Andy Griffith Show."

When Mayberry was a weekly destination, via black-and-white TV, each season consisted of 20-something episodes. So we have lots and lots and lots and lots of "The Andy Griffith Show" available to us. If we started binge watching that show right now, we could probably come up for air sometime next March. That's just a guess.

The very first episodes, if you don't have them memorized already, introduced us to the sheriff of a small town, his deputy, his son, his aunt and the good-looking love interest, the town druggist.

I would give a spoiler alert here, but surely you have seen all the episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show" by now, particularly if you're over a certain age. If you weren't alive in the 1960s, I suggest you take a look at those old TV shows that were favorites of millions of Americans at the time, shows that established -- in their own way -- a certain standard of values whose foundation is the family and the community.