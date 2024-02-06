York: Where did all the fascism talk go?

On Monday, journalist Glenn Greenwald asked on X, "Is there a single person in DC or media acting as if Literal Adolf Hitler is about to assume power in 2 weeks in order to end American democracy, install fascism, and create a white supremacist dictatorship? Is it possible those who said this for years never believed it?"

You can answer that for yourself. But the fact is, the Donald Trump transition is turning out to be quite ... normal. The president-elect is busy hammering out policy proposals and staffing his administration. Democrats are, of course, criticizing Trump and promising to give some of his nominees a hard time in confirmation hearings. But that is the sort of thing one always sees in transitions from one party to the other. What is absent is the kind of ugly, fevered, frenzied, over-the-top rhetoric about Trump that characterized the campaign.

Remember? Vice President Kamala Harris called Trump a fascist. The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff called Trump a fascist. Media talkers such as Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski called Trump a fascist. Journalists and academics called Trump a fascist. (Sample headlines from The New Yorker: "What Does It Mean that Donald Trump Is a Fascist?" and The Atlantic: "Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini.") For a while, it seemed like everyone on the left with a podcast, TV show or X account called Trump a fascist.

Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden became the focus of nearly nonstop discussion about fascism and Nazism. In the runup to the event, it was entirely commonplace for media commentators to compare the rally to the infamous Nazi rally held at the Garden in 1939. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate Trump defeated in 2016, told CNN that Trump would be "actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939."

The fascist talk got so crazy that ABC News conducted a poll asking voters whether the 2024 candidates were fascists. The result was that 44% of registered voters said Trump was a fascist, 18% said Harris was a fascist and 5% said both were fascists. Only 32% of those surveyed gave the obviously correct answer, which was that neither was a fascist.

In retrospect, perhaps that was the moment — the poll was released on Oct. 25 — when the fascist talk jumped the shark. If a large majority of American voters called the major-party candidates fascists — and a combined 67% said Trump, Harris or both were fascists — then the concept of fascism had lost any meaning. It was just talk.