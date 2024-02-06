York: Undermining Trump in Ukraine

President Donald Trump is moving quickly with his plan to end the war in Ukraine. What, exactly, that plan involves is still not publicly known. But given the current status of the conflict, along with what Trump and others have said about it, the short version is that it appears likely Russia will keep some of the territory — roughly 20% of the country — that it seized after invading Ukraine three years ago, Ukraine will reclaim some of the territory it lost, there will be some provisions designed to prevent future conflicts, and the fighting will end.

Many Democrats, along with their activist and media allies, and some Republicans, too, would like to stop Trump. But the president has a broad constitutional authority to conduct foreign affairs. That, of course, hasn't kept the opposition from trying.

A recent podcast gave the public a peek into the opposition's thinking. The podcast is "Talking Feds," hosted by Harry Litman, a law professor and senior Justice Department official during the Clinton years. In an episode about Ukraine, Michael McFaul, the Stanford University professor who was U.S. ambassador to Russia for a couple of years during the Obama administration and is a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian war effort, argued that Trump's plan to end the war, whatever it is, does not represent the will of U.S. voters.

"I just want to emphasize that the American people, they voted for the price of eggs, folks, they didn't say we want to abdicate to be the leader of the free world," McFaul said. "They didn't say we want to get in bed with Putin. They didn't say we wanted to pull out of NATO."

Just for the record, you might remember that during the campaign, candidate Trump often discussed international affairs, including ending the war in Ukraine. He also talked about the U.S. relationship with NATO — remarks that sometimes caused controversy — and he talked about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Now, McFaul said Trump is "overreaching" on a wide range of issues and will pay a political price at home. McFaul is helping the opposition prepare for that. "I've been spending a lot of time with Democrats in the Congress over the last couple of weeks, and I think they have not got their act together yet," he said. "But just last night, with a group out here in California — and I won't name names, but we have some prominent people who have been in leadership positions from time to time out here — their feeling is we just got to get the guy [Trump] down to below 45. And once he's below 45, then all of our feckless Republican friends who are just scared to death of doing anything might start pushing back."