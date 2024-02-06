How Trump's legal battles shaped his path to the presidency again

President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced last week in the bookkeeping case brought against him by Alvin Bragg, the elected Democratic district attorney of Manhattan. The sentence was effectively nothing. Although Trump had been convicted of 34 felonies, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him to what is called "unconditional discharge", which means no jail time, no probation, and no fine or other punishment.

The reason was practical. Merchan and Bragg would have been happy to send Trump to jail, but the fact that in a few days the defendant will become president of the United States put Merchan and the prosecutors in a bind. They’re a county judge and county prosecutors. They had no authority to imprison the president, to put the president on probation or to force the president to perform community service.

But the sentence of unconditional discharge did accomplish one thing. It formalized Trump’s guilty verdict, meaning that Trump is now officially a convicted felon. "This court has determined that the only lawful sentence that permits entry of judgment of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land is an unconditional discharge," Merchan said.

That "entry of judgment of conviction" was key. All those Democrats and other Trump opponents who have long wanted to call Trump a "convicted felon"? Now they can, and they will be technically correct.

Still, the sentence was, in the words of the New York Times, "rare and lenient". But that does not mean Trump has not been punished in the case. The truth is the opposite. Trump paid a serious price in time, money and reputation.

The prosecution — weak, ill-founded and politically motivated — began when Bragg indicted Trump on March 30, 2023. It was the first Trump indictment, and many observers, even some who were quite anti-Trump, saw it as the weakest of the criminal cases against the former president. The charges — falsifying business records to cover up a sexual dalliance — were misdemeanors that were past the statute of limitations. But Bragg inflated them into felonies by alleging that Trump altered his company’s bookkeeping in a plot to steal the 2016 election.

Even anti-Trump commentators found the legal thinking behind the case "remarkably unclear". But the law allowed Bragg to bring the charges — we might learn more about that on appeal — and Trump had to defend himself.

It just so happened that the indictment came as 2024 Republican presidential caucus and primary campaigning was getting underway in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and other states. It’s fair to say that Trump’s adversaries believed getting indicted would hurt Trump politically. They were very happy with that.