York: Republican irrational exuberance?

You can feel it — Republican confidence in victory is growing. Many in the GOP, from elected officials to pundits on the social platform X, believe former President Donald Trump is headed to victory, perhaps even a big victory, on Nov. 5. For weeks, Vice President Kamala Harris’ lead in national polls has been shrinking, a little bit each day, until now the two are basically tied, which some experts believe will mean a Trump win. Of the five most recent polls in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, one has Harris leading by a single point, another has Trump leading by a single point, and three have the two candidates exactly tied. You can’t get closer than that.

If you are a Trump supporter, it appears the national polls are lining up. The same with the swing state polls. Early voting looks better for Republicans than it ever has. Trump is running a smart race. Harris has failed to offer a compelling picture of what she would do were she elected president of the United States. So the Republican optimists are not making this up.

At the same time, the polls are really, really close. Why such a high level of confidence? The reason is that recent experience suggests the Democratic candidate has to win the popular vote by a certain margin — say, 3 percentage points — in order to win the Electoral College. They can win by, say, 5 million votes in California, which juices up the national popular vote, but they’ll take home the same 54 electoral votes they would have captured if they won the state by, say, 5,000 votes.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.1 percentage points in 2016 — and lost in the Electoral College. Joe Biden won the popular vote by 4.5 points in 2020 — and won. Now, although it’s hard to pinpoint a precise figure, Harris probably needs to win the popular vote by some margin, a point or 2, or maybe 3, to win the Electoral College, and thus the presidency.

That’s what makes the current Harris-Trump popular vote polling tie so encouraging to Trump supporters. They have a pretty simple view of it: If we tie, we win.

Trump supporters also know that many polls in 2016 and 2020 undercounted Trump voters. When the final election results came in, Trump outperformed the polls. So some Trump people look at today’s polls and say, OK, add 2 points, and that’s what Trump will get. Thus, if the polls say the race is tied, they think they’re really 2 points ahead.