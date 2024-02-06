Yes, you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Earlier in my newspaper career -- this would have been the 1960s -- I was assigned to cover flooding in Smithville, Missouri. It was a small town then but now is part of Kansas City's suburbia.

Smithville is situated on the Little Platte River. In the 1960s, residents of the town were used to annual wet-weather flooding. Did they move to higher ground? No. Did they put their houses on stilts? No. Did they ask the government for buyouts? No.

They cleaned up, repaired, rebuilt and moved back. They went home.

It doesn't matter where you live, it seems, but adversity tends to bring out what I would call the castle complex in our human nature. Whatever our homes are like -- mansions or shacks -- we will defend them as if they were our fortresses, our refuge.

The opposite of floods is wildfires. Out in the West fires are raging across several heat-swamped states. Dazed homeowners interviewed on TV may have just watched a lifetime of accumulated stuff go up in smoke, but they are resolute about going home, rebuilding, putting their lives back together.

In the mid-1960s the federal government authorized the construction of a lake on the Little Platte River. For many visionaries, the lake was seen as a boon. It would spur tourism -- indeed, the lake hosts 1.5 million visitors a year, provides a reliable water supply for area towns and supplements the Missouri River as Kansas City's water source, and checks the flow of floodwater during thunderstorms.

Well, Smithville Lake began impounding water in 1979, and the town has endured major and minor flooding annually ever since. In April 2016, a 4-inch rain produced flooding in the town that was "the worst we've seen in a long time," according to one resident.

My point is this: You can monkey around with the whims of weather all you want, but, as the old commercial said, you can't fool Mother Nature.

Cape Girardeau has made significant progress is funneling runoff from heavy rains through the city and away from otherwise flood-prone businesses and homes. It would take quite a storm, the likes of which is rarely seen, to overflow these pre-emptive measures.