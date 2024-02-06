Yes Virginia, Donald Trump finally got it right

Well, what do you know.

Donald Trump finally did the right thing.

He shut up, encouraged his supporters to flood the polls and stayed away from Virginia.

By keeping his powerful big political butt out of last week's elections in Virginia, the ex-president actually made a huge and positive contribution to the devastating losses Democrats suffered there on Tuesday night.

Trump's absence turned out to be a key for the Republican Party's shocking success.

Instead of showing up and making Virginia's elections about himself, stealing all the media attention or rehashing how the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump stayed home and allowed Glenn Youngkin to win by running his own brilliant campaign.

Youngkin, who did surprisingly well among Latino males and suburban soccer moms, was able to deftly thread the needle and hold on to hard-core Trump voters without scaring off independents.

He and his diverse statewide Republican running mates — a Latino attorney general and Virginia's first Black woman lieutenant governor, ex-Marine Winsome Sears — won because they were able to hammer away on burning local issues that mattered most to voters.

They were able to focus on the teaching of racist theories in public schools. And they were able to look forward, and talk about the future, not the past, which is how you win most elections.

People have been calling me a Never Trumper on Twitter because I've argued that it's fine for Trump to intensely involve himself in Republican state primaries but that he should stay away from general elections in the fall.