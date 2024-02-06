Yes, President Harris is a legitimate issue

Kamala Harris is one of the most prominent people in the United States, with the potential that at any moment she could inherit some of the most fearsome powers on Earth, but no one is supposed to notice.

Republicans are deemed unhealthily fixated on Harris for saying that a vote for the increasingly rickety President Joe Biden is a vote to make Kamala Harris president.

"Why are Republicans so obsessed with Harris?" asked a Boston Globe columnist.

Jemele Hill, the former ESPN journalist currently with The Atlantic, rapped Nikki Haley in lurid terms for warning of a President Harris: "So part of the reason racism is such a terrible sickness in this country is because politicians like this know they can rally a certain base with the fear of OH MY GOD A BLACK WOMAN MIGHT BE PRESIDENT IF YOU DON'T VOTE FOR ME."

Hill then connected Haley's sentiment with racist violence. Q.E.D.

It is simply a fact that, should Joe Biden win a second term, Kamala Harris has the greatest chance to become president of any sitting vice president since Harry Truman.

Truman, who was targeted by Republicans in the 1944 campaign, ascended to the presidency months into Franklin Roosevelt's fourth term.

There is no reason, thank goodness, to believe that Biden's health is as poor as FDR's near the end. Between his bouts of rambling near-incoherence, rickety gait and cadaver-like beach physique, though, Biden is not convincing anyone he has a youthful vigor that belies his years.