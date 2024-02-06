Yes, America is being invaded

Across the globe, hostile nations like Russia are using migration as a weapon of war. War is being waged with migrants, instead of tanks, to destabilize and even bankrupt a country and facilitate terrorists attacks from within.

Migration is being used to attack Finland, Italy, France, Poland and -- no surprise -- America. But the Biden administration is asleep at the switch, oblivious to the threat.

Though most of the migrants crossing the U.S. southern border are in search of economic opportunity, some are used as tools by our enemies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is rightly sounding the alarm about what he calls an "invasion."

So are 10 top-ranking former FBI executives, who sent a warning letter to Congress on Jan. 17 about a "new and unfamiliar" type of warfare. Heed their words.

The letter points to the danger of a large number of military-age men "who could begin attacking gatherings of unarmed citizens," duplicating the horrors of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

The letter also warns that some of the migrants are on the terror watchlist or are from countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism.

Europe gets it. French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin cautioned back in October that failing to expel illegal immigrants has led to past terrorist incidents, and will again.

The Left claims it's "racist" to refer to migration as an "invasion." Nonsense. Ask Finland.

Finland locked its eastern border in November, after Russia flooded the country with migrants from as far away as Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria, likely in retaliation for Finland joining NATO.

In the Western Hemisphere, the anti-American government of Nicaragua is doing what it can, welcoming charter flights of Haitians and Cubans heading to the U.S. border. The Ortega government uses migration as a way to attack the U.S., reports The Associated Press.

Texas is on the receiving end. Abbott has laid miles of razor wire along the Rio Grande to deter border crossers.