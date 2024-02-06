'Yellowstone' is not a show about race

Long after it has run its course on TV, the show "Yellowstone" will provide fodder for countless Ph.D. candidates in whiteness studies.

In certain precincts, the verdict about the smash hit that has spawned a cottage industry of spin offs is in: The show is about whiteness, and particularly white grievance.

In a recent podcast about "Yellowstone", Sam Sanders of New York Magazine said, "Kevin Costner sets up the imagery of conservative white grievance without any of the negative baggage."

His interviewee, New York Times critic Tressie McMillan Cottom, added that the context is a "show in post-Trump America, the political backdrop of white grievance and white reclamation that we are undergoing, trying to claw back to a sort of mythical 40, 50 years ago, when our systems worked better for white Americans than they did for nonwhite Americans."

Got that?

Another piece at New York Magazine a couple of years ago observed that the show advances "a desperate and threatened appeal to American identity and white masculinity."

The debate over "Yellowstone" isn't new; the show is in its fifth season, and after a brief hiatus, the most recent episode dropped on January 1. But the debate matters. As the most popular scripted show on cable TV, it is a significant cultural phenomenon.

So, is the hostile and racially reductive critique of the show accurate?

It is certainly true that the protagonist (and anti-hero of the show), John Dutton, is white. The family patriarch and owner of the Rhode Island-sized Yellowstone ranch in Montana, Dutton fights off hostile forces threatening his land-empire through political subterfuge and murder — you know, the way all white people do.

That you can't help but sympathize with Dutton, despite his loathsome methods, is a count against the show, although too much shouldn't be made of this.