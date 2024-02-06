WSJ misses the story about Mizzou, strategic reallocation

In response to Jon K. Rust's column, June 20, "The collateral damage of Mizzou's past failures," which referenced an editorial in the Wall Street Journal, a University of Missouri spokesman requested the following letter be published.

The Wall Street Journal's recent editorial "More Misery in Missouri" misses the story about what's really happening at Mizzou and perpetuates a narrative designed to erode higher education.

Were there mistakes made at MU? Yes. Are the individuals responsible for those mistakes still leading the university? No. And obviously, the institution has paid a price for the mistakes of those individuals. Now we have a new leadership team in place, and we have affirmed our commitment to free speech. We are investing in the student experience and returning to our roots as a land-grant university, serving the state and nation through breakthrough research and service.

The WSJ's editorial made it appear as though many of the cuts were a result of an enrollment decline. In fact, we are making strategic decisions to reallocate money, reducing the size of administration and cutting low-performing programs. Simultaneously, we are reinvesting millions into student financial support and high-demand programs that address areas of national need such as artificial intelligence, nursing, engineering and medicine.

We also have undergone an administrative review covering all four of our universities. The review from an external organization identified several areas where we could combine services and save money, and we are acting on many of those recommendations, not because of an enrollment decline but because we take our jobs as stewards of public resources very seriously.