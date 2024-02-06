World War II veteran returns

Many people have heard of the Battle of the Bulge but few know the details or the importance of the battle. That information will be easily available when the National Museum of the U.S. Army is completed in 2019 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, just south of Washington, DC. The museum is currently under construction and when completed it will have displays and artifacts to tell the history of the U.S. Army in peace, during the Cold War, and in our nation's wars.

The artifacts to be displayed in the museum will include large and heavy items that cannot be installed once the walls go up. These items will be put in place and the museum will be built around them. One of these for display is a second-generation Sherman tank. This 38-ton beast has been cleaned up and has had its exterior restored, but under the new paint you can still see the pock marks and scars from the German weapons that tried to stop it. The interior was destroyed when it was crippled on the battlefield in March 1945 and suffered serious destruction when German soldiers set fire to the interior of the tank. This ended the tank's usage during WWII, and it was displayed at an American base in Europe.