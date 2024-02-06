World Series, baseball book and Oran connection

There is something poetic about baseball. Teams with the highest payrolls, most home run hitters or hardest-throwing pitchers don't always come out the victor. A photo of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (6 feet, 7 inches tall and 282 pounds) standing next to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (5 feet, 6 inches tall and 162 pounds) is a good illustration. Both players are all-stars, whereas with many sports it would not be the case. Baseball is equal parts science and art -- which is part of its appeal.

This leads me to the 2019 World Series. The American League Astros were favored to win a second title in three years. The betting odds had Houston as 2-1 favorites.

The Nationals proceeded to win the first two games of the series at Houston before dropping all three games at home. But games 6 and 7 went to the Nats, making the 2019 Fall Classic the first seven-game postseason series in history -- out of professional baseball, basketball and hockey -- where the road team won every game. So much for home field advantage.

Congratulations to the Nationals. A team that found itself 19-31 on May 24 had a storybook ending, similar to how the St. Louis Blues overcame their early season woes to win the 2019 Stanley Cup. Everyone loves an underdog.

Like many of you, I'm a Cardinals fan. But I'm also a baseball fan in general. Whenever the Cardinals are eliminated from contention, my rooting interests shift not necessarily to a specific team but for the maximum amount of baseball -- a seven-game World Series if at all possible.