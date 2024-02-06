Workforce challenge must be met with coordinated effort

Since 2011, the Missouri Department of Higher Education has been pursuing a big goal, one in which 60 percent of adults age 24-65 would have a two-year or four-year degree or career or technical certificate by 2025. In Preparing Missourians to Succeed: A Blueprint for Higher Education, the department says that new policies, programs and partnerships are necessary to prepare Missouri for the challenges of the future.

A 2015 Gallup poll commissioned by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry found that Missouri's economic performance had fallen behind and without unified, statewide business leadership and ambitious new efforts; our state's economic performance was not likely to improve.

The partners of Best in the Midwest and Talent for Tomorrow, two recent initiatives intended to transform our state into one of the top states for economic growth and workforce development, found that Missouri has the seventh most diversified economy and ranks among the top 10 states in high school graduation rates, but lags in post-secondary degree or credential attainment.

In the State of the State Address, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized his two core priorities: infrastructure and workforce development. His commitment to our workforce is noted in his budget recommendations for three new programs: Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant, Missouri One Start and Missouri Excels Workforce Initiative.