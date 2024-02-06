Work requirements for Medicaid make sense

I believe it is important maintain a safety net of programs to help the most vulnerable, most impoverished families in Missouri obtain basic needs as they work their way toward independence. However, it is also important these programs remain just that — a safety net — rather than becoming a way of life or they will be unsustainable.

Nowhere is that clearer than in Missouri HealthNet, our state’s Medicaid program. Year after year, expenses for this program have grown and it has now surpassed every other item in the budget to become our state’s largest expense. Because of this massive cost, the Social Services budget for fiscal year 2019 — at $9.3 billion — was larger than the budgets for the Departments of Education, Transportation and Economic Development combined.

This is a rate that simply cannot be sustained. A program meant to be a safety net to help the most underprivileged people in our state has grown to the point it is taking money away from fundamental governmental services such as educating children and maintaining our roads.

One of the goals of the Medicaid program is to “promote upward mobility, greater independence, and improved quality of life,” but we risk doing the opposite if we do not make changes to end the cycle of dependency.

By adopting commonsense work requirements as in Sen. David Sater’s Senate Bill 76, we can encourage the many working-age, able-bodied individuals in the Medicaid program to seek a better life for their families by pursuing work.