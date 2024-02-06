Words of wisdom in troubled times

"How easy it is, in times of ease, for us to become dependent on our routines, on the established order of our day-to-day existence, to carry us along." These words greeted subscribers to the monthly spiritual magazine Magnificat 20 years ago, on the morning after the 9/11 attacks on the United States. The meditations in Magnificat (whose digital arm can be found at us.magnificat.net -- a daily gift in my life) are chosen months in advance. There was no way for the editors to know what we all would be facing on Sept. 12, 2001. Many people saw a divine hand in that selection. It certainly helped hearts. It can again.

The meditation was from Father Walter Ciszek, a Jesuit priest who spent two decades in Soviet prisons, convicted of being a "Vatican spy." His words, taken from his book "He Leadeth Me," come from a man with the courage of conviction. There is a desire for normalcy, but is the comfort of routine just a false security?

Father Ciszek has thoughts about "normal": "We don't have to desire much of the things of this world -- to be enamored of riches, for example, or greedy or avaricious -- in order to have gained this sense of comfort and well-being, to trust in them as our support -- and to take God for granted."

And this is what wowed readers, looking for some comfort and insight into how to process the terrorist attacks on the United States two decades ago: "Somehow, then, God must contrive to break through those routines of ours and remind us once again ... that we are ultimately dependent only upon Him, that He has made us and destined us for life with Him through all eternity, that the things of this world and this world itself are not our lasting city, that his we are and that we must look to Him and turn to Him in everything."