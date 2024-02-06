Women's history month ends, but your honor remains

I place my aunts right up there with the best of the best. That doesn't mean they did it all right. They did not. I have a plethora of personal scars that testify to their frailty, but being a woman worthy of honor doesn't mean you don't falter. It just means you faltered while doing something worthwhile. I'll use something seemingly unrelated to illustrate my point: Even as an adult, friends and family criticized me for how often I got injured playing basketball -- a sprained this, a dislocated that, too often showing human weakness. My response: "I have bruises because I've been doing something. People who don't do anything don't get hurt." I used to tell students who got hurt playing basketball, "Well, if you just had to get hurt, there's no better way!" Often the injury resulted from a bad decision, an unwise move, an ill-advised risk, and in some cases, their actions caused others harm as well -- all while doing something worthwhile. My [odd] brain connects this to what I'm saying about my aunts. These women who made such a huge difference in my life made mistakes along the way, but the bad they did occurred as they were doing good, so I honor that good. Perfection is not a prerequisite for praise. And even the imperfections have intermingled to make me who I am.

The successes I've had, the dreams I've reached, the faith I've embrace were sparked by these women. They taught me to work hard, respect others and trust God. I cannot imagine the person I'd be without them. Judging from my earliest years in the projects of the Bronx, it would probably have been an ugly sight. While they taught me some things I've had to unlearn, (see previous paragraph), I've learned many more things that have positively shaped me.

As we exit the month set aside to celebrate women, may we enter a sustained time of more deeply appreciating and paying tribute to them, to those who gave us life or enriched our lives. So who are the women who have made the biggest impact on you, and when was the last time you said, "Thank you"? Maybe you do it all the time, but many of us -- probably most of us -- take them for granted. Aunt Mary passed away in 2012, and Aunt Alma is 82 and is going through tough stuff that some go through as they age, which means I, too, am going through some tough stuff as I walk alongside her and pray for a turnaround. These realities have a way of waking us, changing us, even scaring us. Hopefully, they also encourage us to value the moments we have with the people we have for as long as we have them.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.