The winter storm that passed through Southeast Missouri on Friday, Jan. 10, came and went with about as little fanfare as possible.

First, there was no freezing rain or icing of any sort. Second, the snow was dry, lighter than usual, meaning it didn’t add significant weight to roofs, tree limbs or power lines. Third, there was little wind, which reduced the chances even further of much damage to limbs or power lines. Finally, a bright sun the next two days melted off a good portion of the snow that had fallen.

So, we were able to enjoy the quiet beauty of Mother Nature’s winter shawl without much of the usual hassle.

“Much” of the usual hassle. Not “none”.

Inches of snow fell on streets, roads and highways throughout the region, and workers spent much of the day Friday plowing them. The results were noticeable.

Our electricity infrastructure is fragile, especially in rural areas, and several thousand people in the region (mostly in Perry County) were without power for at least a portion of Friday. Electric utility workers sprang into action, though, and restored power within hours to nearly all customers. Because we’ve seen these folks work with each other time and again, we have great confidence in our electric utilities’ ability to get the lights — and heat — back on as soon as possible whenever winter weather disrupts the power supply. It never fails to inspire when we see a line of bucket trucks convoying along an interstate on their way to a natural disaster site somewhere, often states away. Thanks for the hard work!

We recognize this recent storm was the exception, though, and so with weeks left in the winter weather window and severe weather season on the horizon, we should take a few moments to check our preparedness.