The winter storm that passed through Southeast Missouri on Friday, Jan. 10, came and went with about as little fanfare as possible.
First, there was no freezing rain or icing of any sort. Second, the snow was dry, lighter than usual, meaning it didn’t add significant weight to roofs, tree limbs or power lines. Third, there was little wind, which reduced the chances even further of much damage to limbs or power lines. Finally, a bright sun the next two days melted off a good portion of the snow that had fallen.
So, we were able to enjoy the quiet beauty of Mother Nature’s winter shawl without much of the usual hassle.
“Much” of the usual hassle. Not “none”.
Inches of snow fell on streets, roads and highways throughout the region, and workers spent much of the day Friday plowing them. The results were noticeable.
Our electricity infrastructure is fragile, especially in rural areas, and several thousand people in the region (mostly in Perry County) were without power for at least a portion of Friday. Electric utility workers sprang into action, though, and restored power within hours to nearly all customers. Because we’ve seen these folks work with each other time and again, we have great confidence in our electric utilities’ ability to get the lights — and heat — back on as soon as possible whenever winter weather disrupts the power supply. It never fails to inspire when we see a line of bucket trucks convoying along an interstate on their way to a natural disaster site somewhere, often states away. Thanks for the hard work!
We recognize this recent storm was the exception, though, and so with weeks left in the winter weather window and severe weather season on the horizon, we should take a few moments to check our preparedness.
A few things everyone should have on hand at all times:
Water. We take water for granted, but we shouldn’t. Folks on Cape Girardeau’s system know this better than others. Keep several gallons of drinking water on hand.
Food. Put together a box of canned goods (soups, fruits, vegetables) and non-perishable foods. Don’t forget a can opener if necessary.
Appropriate clothing. A sealed waterproof bag with underwear and socks. A coat, gloves and warm cap in the vehicle. Rain gear (including boots with soles strong enough to resist punctures). All of these could come in handy in inclement weather.
Medications. Put back a week’s supply of all medications and keep them in a safe place.
Communications. Be sure to have a way to communicate with family/friends. If possible, have a spare cellphone “battery” in the form of a power block for recharging. Remember that in times of limited connectivity a text may go through when a phone call won’t. Jot down a few important numbers and keep them in your wallet or pocketbook in case you lose access to your phone and have to use someone else’s. Also, develop a call tree for family members to check-in if an emergency comes along.
We were fortunate with this last winter storm. We might not be when the next weather event comes. Preparing a bit ahead of time will ease the effects.
