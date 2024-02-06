Will the Republicans really win back the Congress?

The late spring scenario of a massive GOP win -- in historic proportions analogous to 1938, 1994, or 2010 -- is said now to be "iffy."

The Left boasts that it now has a chance at keeping the House, with even better odds for maintaining control over the Senate.

Polls are all over the place. Now they show generic Republican leads, now Democratic.

The general experience in polling is that they are more often conducted by left-leaning institutions and massaged to show Democratic "momentum."

Since the polling meltdown of 2016 -- when most polls showed a Hillary Clinton Electoral College landslide -- they have regained little credibility.

Current progressive heartthrob and spoiler Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was polled at only 20% behind in her recent primary, only to be crushed in the end, losing by over 37%.

The corporate leftist media does its part by glorifying a now dynamic "Aviator Joe."

President Joe Biden in cool sunglasses is now constructed into a swaggering "Top Gun" Tom Cruise-like figure, rather than a cognitively challenged 79-year-old.

Biden's just passed reconciliation "Inflation Reduction Act," according to most experts, will raise taxes even on the middle class and spur inflation. So, the media euphemistically renames it a "climate change bill."

With a stroke of his pen before the midterms, Biden forgives $300 billion in student debt, without a care for the dutiful who paid their loans off or those who did not go to college but will now pay for those that did.

If inflation is running at 8.5% over last July's prices, the White House giddily announces inflation is "zero" because it did not climb at 9.1% over 2021 prices -- as it did in June.

That's like saying someone entombed in a sinkhole 10 feet below ground is no longer trapped at all since he floated up one foot since falling.

In California, when $6.50 a gallon gas dipped last month to $5.50 a gallon, Biden pronounced the end of high energy costs. He forgets that during his watch, gas prices doubled and remain $2.50 a gallon higher than they were on Inauguration Day.

Despite the propaganda, the Republicans seem confident nonetheless because of the dismal 40% approval ratings of Biden and his even less popular agenda.

Crime is out of control. The Left blew up the southern border. Biden has waged war on energy production and deliberately spiked gas costs.

Foreign policy is in shambles. Racial relations are scary. Historically, presidents are shellacked in their first midterms.

So, there should be a Republican tsunami.