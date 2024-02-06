Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?

On election night, Donald Trump took to his post-truth social media platform, "Truth Social," to spin the results. His first utterance was to celebrate Republican Joe O'Dea's loss in the U.S. Senate race in Colorado. "Joe O'Dea lost BIG!" Trump crowed. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" O'Dea had distanced himself from Trump during the campaign (and Trump attacked him for it).

Soon after, Republican Doug Bolduc lost his Senate bid in New Hampshire by nearly 10 points. In the primary, Bolduc embraced Trump's nonsense about the 2020 election being stolen, and in return Trump had endorsed him. But days after he secured the nomination, Bolduc reversed course, admitting the election wasn't stolen. A couple of weeks later, on a QAnon-friendly podcast, he backtracked.

That's not how Trump saw it. Trump declared that Bolduc lost because he "disavowed, after his big primary win, his long-standing stance on Election Fraud. ... Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily." Bolduc squeaked through his primary with 1,867 votes.

Trump would prefer that the GOP lose a Colorado Senate seat, if the alternative is electing a conservative Republican who isn't a Trump lickspittle. Moreover, he believes, or at least wants Republicans to believe, that Bolduc would have won in New Hampshire if only he'd showed unwavering loyalty to the stolen election lie.

It's really very difficult to articulate how stupid this is. Not flawed. Not mistaken. But just really, really how -- hey, let's stick a fork in the toaster to see what happens! -- dumb this is.

The former president's petulant postelection attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin got most of the attention, but these swipes are more illustrative of the problem Trump poses for the GOP.

It's not just that Trump doesn't care about what's good for the party (if it's not also good for him), it's also that he wants the GOP to embrace strategies and messages that affirmatively hurt Republican candidates. Trump has infected the right with a suite of self-destructive habits -- among them, defending the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, spreading the election fraud myths, rejecting early voting as somehow illegitimate, and thinking that being obnoxious is good politics.