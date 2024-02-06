Will punishing the mouse end Florida cronyism?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation that strips Walt Disney World of its independent, special district status after the company objected to the state's new law regarding discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. While the motive behind this action is problematic, some of its supporters argue there is nothing to fret about, since it was time to revoke a cronyist privilege granted to Disney 50 years ago anyway. But if this is really a fight against cronyism, the legislation goes about it the wrong way.

Cronyism is the unhealthy alliance of business and government. It takes the form of government officials at the state, local and federal levels granting special privileges to particular companies or industries. These privileges can include special tax breaks, government loans, direct subsidies or — as in Florida — so-called "special districts." I spend a great deal of my work hours researching the harm cronyism causes to citizens. That's because, as my colleague Matthew Mitchell wrote a decade ago, "Whatever its guise, government-granted privilege (to private businesses) is an extraordinarily destructive force. It misdirects resources, impedes genuine economic progress, breeds corruption, and undermines the legitimacy of both the government and the private sector."

So, is Disney benefiting from a handout that should be stripped away? Yes. Disney certainly has been getting an incredible privilege to act as its own government within the limits of Orange and Osceola counties. For instance, it runs its fire department, administers planning and zoning rules, writes building codes, employs its own inspectors and is exempted from local regulations and some $200 million in taxes. It levies the remainder of the taxes it owes.

Removing special district status means these types of responsibilities would be absorbed by the two counties in which Walt Disney World sits. Local taxpayers would then shoulder the cost for all municipal services on the property — a cost estimated to be $1 billion. The company, in turn, would be subjected to the same subpar local government services and regulations most of us are accustomed to. In addition, Florida will be tied up in years of costly litigation to figure out how to disentangle the company from the counties.

But maybe untangling this special treatment is worth the cost. Just don't expect it to result in a fairer regime. Indeed, if this setup is so unacceptable — a claim most Republicans didn't seem to make for the half-century the special district has been in place — it should also be unacceptable for the other 1,844 Florida special districts. Of these, 1,288 are, like Disney, independent districts. But we aren't hearing significant Republican complaints about these.