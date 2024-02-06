The House Freedom Caucus is largely right about debt and deficits. Some members might be staggering hypocrites, given that they had little problem with Donald Trump's spending when he was president. They're also right that the budget deal worked out between Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is a middle finger to the forces that orchestrated the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The primary stated reason McCarthy had to go — over the objections of 96% of the GOP caucus — was that he agreed to a budget deal that relied on Democratic votes and exceeded spending caps that had been agreed on earlier. The Johnson-Schumer deal — which, if enacted, would prevent a looming government shutdown — pretty much does the same thing.

Outraged, the House Freedom Caucus condemned the deal: "Republicans promised millions of voters that we would fight to change the status quo and it is long past time to deliver." The deal, they declared, is a "fiscal calamity."

And they're right.

But all of that is beside the point. I'm a big believer in the power of arguments in a democracy, but the simple fact is that arguments within Congress matter less than the raw numbers behind who is making the arguments.

When Franklin D. Roosevelt entered office, Democrats had huge majorities in the House: 313 seats to the GOP's 117. In the Senate, Democrats had 59 seats, the GOP 36. In the next Congress, Democrats had 70 seats in the Senate and 322 in the House. History gives FDR the lion's share of the credit — or, in my ideological backwater, the blame — for the New Deal. But the simple fact is that little of it would have been possible without these supermajorities in Congress, which included many Republicans who were pro-New Deal. When you can afford to lose a dozen senators of your own party and nearly a 100 representatives in the House on a given piece of legislation, it's relatively easy to get your way. That's simply how our system works.

Apparently, the House Freedom Caucus doesn't get this, even though many of its members love to sing the praises of the founders and the constitutional framework they gave us.