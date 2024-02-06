Will GOP go back to heeding its voters on foreign policy?

President Biden's inept execution of his -- and his predecessor's -- policy of withdrawal from Afghanistan was a political gift to the GOP. It has made foreign policy, at least temporarily, a unifying issue on the right. For conservatives, whether you supported or opposed withdrawal, Biden's shambolic implementation has something for everybody to attack.

But there is a real divide on the right about foreign policy. It splits party leaders and right-wing pundits from rank-and-file voters, who are significantly more coherent and unified on foreign policy.

This fact has been obscured by the overriding imperative to support Donald Trump among conservative elites. Trump has been a passionate advocate of bugging out of Afghanistan and the Middle East generally, in and out of office.

But as Dina Smeltz of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Jordan Tama of American University noted in May, when it came to "America's largest military deployments of recent years, Afghanistan and Iraq, there's no sign that Trump substantially influenced Republican attitudes."

In fact, the belief that the Iraq and Afghanistan efforts were worth the costs not only increased during Trump's presidency, it's actually strongest among pro-Trump Republicans. Some 55% of "strong Republicans" said the wars were worth it compared with only 43% of less committed Republicans. The same Chicago Council on Global Affairs poll found that durable majorities of Republicans favored "long-term U.S. military bases in Afghanistan (61%), Iraq (69%) and Kuwait (71%)."

But given a choice of supporting Trump or supporting the policies preferred by Republican voters, elected Republicans and many pro-Trump pundits opted for the former.

Even if Trump's influence shrinks over time, the GOP's foreign policy approach is unlikely to return to that of the Bush era. Presidential partisanship often overpowers foreign policy attitudes. One need only remember how many anti-interventionist Democrats did a 180 in favor of military action in Libya under President Obama to understand that. If a Republican is elected president in 2024, we'll likely see the party faithful rally to whatever foreign policy he or she pursues.