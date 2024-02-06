Why working together should matter to us all

We have a bamboo problem at our house. The previous owners planted it and while it's great for privacy, it's also super invasive. It has gotten to the point where unless we adopt a panda family, we need to eradicate the bamboo forest in our backyard.

My husband and I worked together over the weekend with a simple system. He cut it close to the ground and I sprayed the root with herbicide. The bamboo fell in the yard for stacking later. Bamboo is really tall, and the poles grow so close together that sometimes they get hung up on each other.

One pole of bamboo fell right into our neighbor's garden when it was cut. I immediately worked to try and get it out, but it was wedged in the other poles still standing. My husband went right to work cutting the poles next to it in hopes it would free the first pole and then both poles could end up where they were supposed to. All I could see was that the next poles were going to follow the same trajectory and ruin our neighbor's hostas.

Photo by Bonnie Feldkamp

Our two different reactions worked against each other. We were in each other's way, each of us not understanding what the other was trying to accomplish. An argument ensued and we were no longer working together.

This moment of frustration in our patch of bamboo reminded me of the nationwide conversations over mass shootings. Let me explain.