Why vaccination matters

Could you or someone you know have created a monster? A monster, mutant, variant of COVID-19? Unvaccinated people lead to person-to-person transmission of the virus. Every time the virus replicates, there is an opportunity for mutation. Right now, the mutation known as the delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.

The Public Health Communications Collaborative reports that the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. People infected with the delta variant are more likely to need hospitalization than those infected with earlier strains of the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing people from catching and spreading the virus, including the delta variant, but it is critical that you are fully vaccinated in order to be protected.