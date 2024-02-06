All sections
OpinionJuly 20, 2021
Why vaccination matters
Could you or someone you know have created a monster? A monster, mutant, variant of COVID-19? Unvaccinated people lead to person-to-person transmission of the virus. Every time the virus replicates, there is an opportunity for mutation. Right now, the mutation known as the delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States...
By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs

Could you or someone you know have created a monster? A monster, mutant, variant of COVID-19? Unvaccinated people lead to person-to-person transmission of the virus. Every time the virus replicates, there is an opportunity for mutation. Right now, the mutation known as the delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.

The Public Health Communications Collaborative reports that the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. People infected with the delta variant are more likely to need hospitalization than those infected with earlier strains of the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing people from catching and spreading the virus, including the delta variant, but it is critical that you are fully vaccinated in order to be protected.

While the World Health Organization continues to recommend that everyone wear masks because a large portion of the world remains unvaccinated, in the United States, the CDC urges localized policies. Communities with low vaccination rates are at higher risk for continued infections. These higher risk levels may require safety measures like masking and social distancing. If you are enjoying being able to see people's faces and feel more back to pre-pandemic normal, it would be terrible for a monster mutant to ruin it. Get vaccinated and urge others to get vaccinated. If you have any concerns, talk with your health care provider.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs of Jackson is an instructor of health communication at Southeast Missouri State University. This column was originally published by KRCU.

