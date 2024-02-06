Why Trump's childish bullying of his Republican opponents works

"Congratulations to Nikki Haley for following President Trump's lead and doing a CNN town hall. Ron DeSanctimonious is too chicken to ever do something like this." -- @TrumpWarRoom

Here, in microcosm, is the dysfunction plaguing the GOP presidential field, thanks to the Trumpian captivity.

As with most Trumpian pronouncements, there's no policy and no principle to be found -- other than the insinuation that Trump is courageous and his opponents are cowards. Ron DeSantis gets the text: He's "chicken"; Haley the subtext: She's simply following the Alpha Dog's "lead," as if the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador wouldn't have had the fortitude to do a CNN town hall without the benefit of Trump's pathbreaking courage.

For what it's worth, the only thing that Haley's Sunday night CNN town hall had in common with Trump's performance last month is that they were on the same network. Haley was generally polite, polished and coherent.

It's all so exhaustingly childish, made all the more exhausting because it works.

The Trump campaign's theory of the race is simply an extension of Trump's worldview -- that politics isn't primarily about ideas or policy but bullying and intimidation. Trump acts like the Biff Tannen character from "Back to the Future" (not entirely coincidentally, as Biff's character was reportedly based on Trump), who dominates the nerds and normal kids alike by his sheer willingness to be an immature jerk.

For months now, Trump's been testing out a slew of low-brow nicknames for Ron DeSantis, from "Rob" to "Meatball Ron," on the theory that name calling is more effective than any policy position.

And, so far, he's right.

DeSantis' announcement on Twitter may have been an unforced error, but it didn't prevent him from having a successful debut tour through Iowa and New Hampshire. But, so far, the polls have not significantly budged.