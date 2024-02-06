Why Trump?

An endorsement from Donald Trump, as Alabama congressman Mo Brooks has learned to his chagrin, is no guarantee against future harsh denunciation.

Trump endorsed Brooks for senate in the belief he would say whatever Trump wanted to hear about the 2020 election, then when Brooks faltered in the polls, humiliatingly unendorsed him.

Brooks responded by revealing how Trump had pressured him to support throwing Joe Biden out of office and reinstating him as president, demands so unreasonable even Brooks didn't bend to them.

If Trump's back-and-forth over Brooks is notably sophomoric, it's not uncharacteristic. Indeed, the party will continue to be subjected to such spectacles as long as Trump is its dominant figure.

As everyone knows, he's seriously considering running in 2024.

It's understandable he'd want to try to ascend once again to the most powerful office in the land. The question for Republicans is why they'd want to go along for this ride one more time.

The party should be entering a new, more discretionary phase in its relationship with Trump. The best argument for him once he was nominated in 2016 was that he was the only alternative to Hillary Clinton, and in 2020 that he was the only alternative to Joe Biden.

That isn't the case now.

Republicans could have their pick of a variety of alternatives in 2024 who don't personalize everything, who don't create a haze of chaos around everything they do, and who don't carry more baggage than the underbelly of an Airbus A380-800.

There are about 20 other potential Republican candidates and none of them has lost an election to Joe Biden before, and none of them has to expend any energy trying to explain away such a defeat.

Any of the other Republicans would offer a relative normality. Imagine Republicans not having to scurry away from reporters every time they ask about something the GOP nominee says.