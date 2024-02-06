Why the use tax is needed in Cape Girardeau

I am writing today to implore you to get out and vote yes Nov. 2 for the passage of the "use tax."
I hate the term "use tax" as it sounds like it is an additional tax being imposed. Let me assure you, it is not an additional tax! It is only the city's portion, or 2.75%, of our current sales tax rate that is not being collected by online retailers.
The City of Cape Girardeau has a sales tax rate of 8.475% on basic goods. That percentage rate includes the State of Missouri's 4.225% and Cape Girardeau County's rate of 1.5%, which are being collected by online retailers. The only entity not receiving its percentage of sales tax from online retailers is the City of Cape Girardeau.
Our 2.75% portion breaks down like this: 1.0% goes into general revenue, .50% goes to TTF, .50% goes to parks/rec and stormwater abatement, .25% is for fire safety, .25% is for the water plant, and .25% is for sewers. We, the citizens of Cape Girardeau, saw the need and passed every one of those sales tax measures as an investment in our community. We need to pass this measure as well so that all of those accounts will be fully funded.
What do I mean by fully funded? That the amount of money deposited into each of those accounts is at the same level as the previous year, or is increased, and that there is never a decrease in the moneys deposited into those accounts. The less sales tax we collect locally the less money goes into those specific fund accounts. The lower those fund accounts get, hard decisions will have to be made. It's possible routine maintenance or repairs get pushed until there is sufficient money to cover those costs.
If we vote yes, the online retailers must collect the full 8.475% current sales tax rate, and the City of Cape Girardeau will then receive its 2.75% portion making sure those fund accounts will always be fully funded.
Please vote yes Nov. 2. The City of Cape needs you now more than ever.
Steve Naeter is a resident of Cape Girardeau.