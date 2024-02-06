Why the use tax is needed in Cape Girardeau

I am writing today to implore you to get out and vote yes Nov. 2 for the passage of the "use tax."

I hate the term "use tax" as it sounds like it is an additional tax being imposed. Let me assure you, it is not an additional tax! It is only the city's portion, or 2.75%, of our current sales tax rate that is not being collected by online retailers.

The City of Cape Girardeau has a sales tax rate of 8.475% on basic goods. That percentage rate includes the State of Missouri's 4.225% and Cape Girardeau County's rate of 1.5%, which are being collected by online retailers. The only entity not receiving its percentage of sales tax from online retailers is the City of Cape Girardeau.

Our 2.75% portion breaks down like this: 1.0% goes into general revenue, .50% goes to TTF, .50% goes to parks/rec and stormwater abatement, .25% is for fire safety, .25% is for the water plant, and .25% is for sewers. We, the citizens of Cape Girardeau, saw the need and passed every one of those sales tax measures as an investment in our community. We need to pass this measure as well so that all of those accounts will be fully funded.