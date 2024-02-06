Why the Republicans' impeachment of Biden may be stupid enough to work

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to move ahead with impeachment proceedings — and the Democrats' response — reminded me of something Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser reportedly once said, "The genius of you Americans is that you never make clear-cut stupid moves, only complicated stupid moves, which make us wonder at the possibility that there may be something to them we are missing." Nasser was talking about foreign policy, but cleverly stupid politics doesn't end at the water's edge.

Let's start with McCarthy. He unilaterally announced an impeachment inquiry — without putting it up for a vote — into what some call "the Biden crime family," but no new committee will be created. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, chairman of the Oversight Committee, will keep doing exactly what they've been doing.

That's not the point, Republicans say. This is necessary to get the expanded subpoena power that impeachments provide.

Or not. During Donald Trump's first impeachment, McCarthy insisted that a similar unilateral move by then Speaker Nancy Pelosi was illegitimate. Of course, hypocrisy is no hurdle for McCarthy. The real problem is that Trump's Justice Department penned a memo arguing that the White House didn't have to comply with subpoenas from an improperly formed impeachment inquiry. Biden's lawyers can invoke not just the memo, but also a 54-page ruling affirming it from a Trump-appointed judge.

The upshot: McCarthy's impeachment-lite will likely make it easier for the White House to stonewall, legally. Though it might make it harder politically.

And that gets at one of the reasons McCarthy did this. It's great politics for most Republicans. But while fundraising and friendly coverage from conservative media is assured, McCarthy's primary motivations have to do with the fragility of his speakership, which is sustained by a mere four Republican votes.

McCarthy simply didn't have the votes for a proper impeachment. But pro-Trump members demanded something. Some sincerely believe Biden was complicit in his son Hunter's influence peddling schemes. Others want it because Trump wants it — as payback, or to take some of the stigma out of his impeachments, or for 2024 campaign messaging.