Why the Left will cut Biden loose

Republican pundits and conservative activists are debating whether they can win in 2024 with the successful Trump agenda, but without the controversial former President Donald Trump as their nominee.

The Democrats have a similar, but far more serious dilemma with President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee in 2024.

Unlike the Trump Administration's successful four years, Biden's tenure has been an utter disaster. There are no policy offsets to the personal liabilities and unpopularity of Biden himself.

Biden's liabilities transcend his physical infirmities, his advanced age, and his seeming geometric rather than arithmetic rate of mental decline.

Biden, moreover, proves daily that he is not a nice guy. His excesses, past and present, are precisely those the Left considers mortal sins.

Walking back Biden's absurdities has become the nonstop, tiresome task of many on the Left. As they face a midterm disaster in November, many no longer see any compensating reasons not to drop Biden.

When the Republicans take the House of Representatives in 2022 there will be nonstop investigations of Hunter Biden's alleged tax avoidances, his possibly illegal work as an unregistered foreign agent, and Joe Biden's untaxed compensation he received from the Biden lobbying consortium.

Consider also Biden's nastiness.

During the 2020 campaign he personally attacked a young coed as a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" and a stocky questioner was reduced to "fat."

Unlike Trump's art of the deal, exaggerations, and distortions, Biden says things that are not simply untrue, but abjectly preposterous -- such as the United States currently has a lower inflation rate than major European industrial powers.

In Biden's world, there were no COVID-19 vaccinations until he took the oath of office. Russian President Vladimir Putin, or the oil companies, or the refiners, or Trump are responsible for the historic crippling gasoline price hikes he caused by canceling drilling and pipeline projects.

Biden claims his negative-growth, hyperinflating economy is not disastrous but strong.

He serially lies that he drove a semi-truck. He has not been to the Middle East 38 times. He never received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Nor was he a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The MAGA movement is not the "most extreme political organization in American history."

In other words, Biden reveals the same fantasies and plagiarism that ended his 1988 and 2008 presidential campaigns.