Why the left hates Israel and America

This week, my organization, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, held an event in Michigan's 12th congressional district, the district of Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Forty Christian pastors — white, Black, Hispanic — attended to speak out in support of Israel.

We brought these Christian spokespersons into the backyard of one of the most aggressive voices in the U.S. Congress speaking out against Israel and supporting the terrorism and aggression against the Jewish state.

But a crucial element in our message is that the policy turf being staked out in this debate has implications far beyond providing moral and material support to Israel.

We're talking about values that are as central and crucial to the future of our own country as they are for Israel.

Regarding Tlaib, per Census Reporter, her district is 43% Black; the poverty rate is 21% (150% the national average); and 61% of adults are unmarried — a rate 25% higher than the national average.

Tlaib's voting record is hard-core left. She gets a 100% rating from NARAL and Planned Parenthood, reflecting her support of abortion. She gets a 100% rating from teachers unions, reflecting support of failing government schools and opposition to parental choice in education. And she gets a 0% rating from organizations supporting lower taxes and spending, such as Americans for Prosperity, Campaign for Working Families, and National Federation of Independent Business.

Tlaib consistently supports, along with her colleagues of "the squad" — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — the left-wing agenda expanding the welfare state, tilting at climate change windmills and supporting values like abortion that contribute to the breakdown of the traditional family.

In other words, Tlaib aggressively supports the very policies that keep her district poor.

These are also the values that are bankrupting our country, as government spending now sucks up 25% of our GDP and we drown in debt.

In 2020, when the country was torn apart with riots after the death of George Floyd, my organization did a campaign posting billboards in low-income neighborhoods promoting the "success sequence".