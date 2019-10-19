Why the Cape First medical debt outreach matters

Urzi said the offering mostly consisted of $20, $50 and $100 and that "everybody played a part."

The Cape First outreach followed a similar one by the TCT Television Network. The Christian station also worked with RIP Medical Debt to forgive $2.5 million in delinquent medical bills affecting hundred of families, including many in Cape Girardeau County.

Hats off to Cape First Church for its generous outreach. Medical debt can be crushing. It weighs heavily on the minds of those affected and can lead to significant financial stress. The church should be commended for recognizing this and taking action to assist. When you think about showing the love of Jesus Christ, this is a perfect example.

Many churches in this area do equally impressive work, generously giving to individuals and causes. Feeding the hungry. Providing shelter for the homeless. The list goes on and on. Some missions are local and others global. Many times it happens with little fanfare or recognition. But make no mistake, it's all important.

There's a statement I first heard at the Global Leadership Summit -- "The local Church is the hope of the world." It's not about a particular church or building. It's about being the Church, with a capital "C". Showing God's love in a very tangible way.

Jesus said in Mathew 25:35-40: "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.' Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?' "The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'"

In the coming weeks many will receive letters saying their debt has been forgiven thanks to the generosity of Cape First. It may lead to more people coming to the church or watching their TV program. But most importantly, these individuals will know that God loves them and that there is an eternal hope available through Jesus.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.