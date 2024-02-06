Why spending matters in times of inflation and high debt

A lot of people don't care about the nation's growing debt. Some believe that low interest rates for the foreseeable future essentially means a free lunch for the government. Others believe that no matter what the cost of this debt, it is all worth it because of the purported higher returns on government spending. But there is an argument that may convince them otherwise: If inflation ever gets out of control, it's easier to deal with it in a lower-debt environment.

I believe that high levels of debt are problematic. First, growing debt means growing spending, along with government expanding in size and scope. I like my government small and as unintrusive as possible, so I am not happy about the current spending situation. Second, a review of the literature about the impact of government spending on growth reveals that, generally, such spending crowds out the private sector. This dispels the hope that more spending will produce economic wonders.

Deficit spending will eventually result in higher taxes for future generations. That's a profoundly unfair burden. Debt is also expansive in and of itself, as interest payments on an enormous amount of debt -- even when interest rates are low -- will result in a larger and expanding deficit. According to Brian Riedl at the Manhattan Institute, Congressional Budget Office data reveal that by 2049, "Interest payments on the national debt would be the federal government's largest annual expenditure, consuming 42% of all projected tax revenues."

Eventually, growing debt will also slow economic growth. Lower growth means fewer innovations, lower wage growth and higher unemployment. It's all-around bad news. Finally, higher debt could result in a debt crisis. These are good enough reasons for me to want to restrict the size of government and impose fiscal prudence.

Interestingly, recent concerns over inflation have highlighted one additional reason why higher debt is problematic. You see, when it comes to inflation, people's expectations about the price trajectory in the next few years are what really matters. So, it matters less than we think that the current inflationary forces are likely transitory. If people believe that inflation is here to stay, they will try to protect themselves from it today, and we will indeed have inflation today.