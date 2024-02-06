Why sometimes we have to hold space for the struggle

The paper lists questions like:

Can you dress yourself, including tying shoelaces and doing buttons?

Can you lift a full glass to your mouth?

Can you walk outdoors on flat ground?

For each question, I rate my ability on a scale from "without any difficulty" to "unable to do."

Every time I fill out this form it is with the understanding that I am watching these skills get more difficult and they will possibly slip away completely as the years pass. Medication helps manage the disease, helps slow it down, but there is no cure. So, yes, I want to do all the things now, even if it's hard. Later, when I've said my official goodbyes to certain capabilities, I want to show my kids my garden projects and remember the joy of beautifying the yard and cultivating the soil.

"I didn't know that," my husband answered.

I do a pretty good job at asking for help when I need it. I can raise a full glass to my mouth, but I struggle with a full pitcher of water, for example. I hate to ask, but I do. That's when I must tend to my mental health. It's OK to grieve the loss because it is still a loss. An incremental loss that ebbs and flows with good days and bad like zigzagging down a mountain side for a gentler descent. I'm grateful for that.

My husband loves me, and I know it's hard for him to watch me struggle. I can see why he thinks I'm stubborn. And I am stubborn. But sometimes, that stubbornness is what keeps me going, keeps me fighting.

It's OK to offer help, I do it all the time out in the world where I see people trying to open doors with their hands full. But it is also OK for someone to say, "No thanks, I've got it!"

This is true for children, the disabled and the elderly. Sometimes being present in someone else's journey is the best way you can possibly help. Let people do things for themselves no matter how uncomfortable it may make you feel to witness. It's not always bad to struggle. I am prepared for this path; there's no need to clear it for me.