Why Republicans have the upper hand on the border

The insistence of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that President Joe Biden is either doing everything he can at the border, that he's helpless because the immigration system is broken, or that [insert some other excuse here] was always tinny and unconvincing, but now is laughably implausible given the scale of the unspooling disaster.

She said a couple of weeks ago that the numbers at the border are "not usual," even though December was another record for encounters. When reminded of this at a recent briefing, she denied she said it and emphasized that there are "ebbs and flows" at the border, raising the question of when the "ebbs" are going to happen.

A couple of things have turned the tide of the debate, besides the sheer numbers involved. One might be called the "Bill Melugin effect," after the Fox News reporter who has delivered stunning images from the border day after day, even when the rest of the media wasn't paying attention. It's one thing to read the New York Times headline "'We Are Not Equipped to Deal With This': Migrant Surge Overwhelms U.S. Border"; it's another to see it happening in real time and hear directly from the people involved.

The cries for help from Democratic mayors have also validated the idea that there is indeed a crisis and it comes with real costs. But, unwilling to stray too far from the party line, the mayors blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending migrants their way and plead for more resources rather than call on the Biden administration to exclude the illegal immigrants in the first place.

Finally, there's the growing recognition that the chaos at the border is hurting Biden, and he needs to do something about it. "There's no doubt that there's been a shift on this partly because of the influx of these migrants in these big cities," Democratic strategist David Axelrod told the Times. This reality puts the White House in the weaker position in the negotiations -- it is the administration that most needs a change at the border to stop its political bleeding (and get Ukraine funding it wants), while the status quo favors Republicans.

None of this means that the GOP will get what it wants. To ensure a meaningful change, it needs to limit Biden's authority to release people into the country, and the details will matter. But the party has the upper hand, thanks to a Biden failure at the border that may, finally, be unsustainable.