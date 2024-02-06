Why relationships are best when we take time to work on ourselves

We've all heard that relationships take work, and it's true. When love is at its best it is a verb. Our relationships have meaning when we value them enough to actively protect, nurture and honor their places in our lives. But what many people get wrong about relationships, particularly romantic love and marriage, is not realizing that to foster a relationship we must also work on ourselves.

Showing someone that they are worthy of my self reflection and emotional work is the greatest act of love. Like in the 1997 movie "As Good as It Gets," when Jack Nicholson says to Helen Hunt, "You make me want to be a better man." That's certainly part of it. Falling in love may inspire us to do better, to be better.

Movies are good about showing that inspiration. But life is also about doing the work. And some of that work comes from listening to your partner when they challenge you to be your best self. Not in a needling, codependent way, but in a way that cheers you on and helps you realize your fullest potential as you may define it.

We create narratives inside our head based on how we're feeling and the assumptions we make. In the worst situations, we fight to win instead of listening to understand. We forget that relationships are teamwork. There is no "me versus you" in a partnership. We are on the same team and a relationship is not a game you're supposed to win.