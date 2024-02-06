Why recreational marijuana is good for Missouri

In response to the Editorial Board, the Management of Organic Remedies Missouri, Inc. (ORMO), a state licensed grower, processor and dispensary operator located in Chaffee and Cape Girardeau, provides the following counterpoints to the Editorial Board's conclusion that "Recreational Marijuana amendment would be a disaster for Missouri."

In contrast to the Editorial Board, we strongly recommend a "YES" vote for Amendment 3, and believe adult-use legalization is very good for the Cape Girardeau area, especially the community of Chaffee, Missouri, for the following reasons:

1. Recreational marijuana has existed in Missouri for decades if not longer, sold illegally by those operating in the black market. The marijuana market size will not increase significantly with the passage of Amendment 3. Marijuana is currently sold illegally by the same dealers that sell heroin, meth, cocaine and other illegal drugs. Their goal is to turn marijuana users into addictive drug users. There are many credible studies that show marijuana use has been effective in controlling and lowering opioid use. Legalizing marijuana will free up law enforcement to focus on more serious crime, in addition to its economic benefits of tax revenue and creating jobs in Chaffee and Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas.

2. In contrast to the current illegal recreational market, Amendment 3 will be regulated by the State's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the current regulator of the medical marijuana program. DHSS has done an excellent job in regulating the market, including tight controls with the requirement for security and cameras accessible to the state compliance officers, periodic and annual inspections of the licensed-operators' premises, records and processes. Citations, warnings, fines, penalties and some suspensions have been handed down to licensed-operators in specific cases.

3. Amendment 3 requires product testing for microbials, heavy metals, and other toxins, unlike illegal recreational marijuana. Any products that fail testing, will be remediated or destroyed per regulations. The illegal marijuana market has no testing or controls, with marijuana laced with toxins and as seen in recent cases, fentanyl.