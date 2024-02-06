Why reasonable people resist coronavirus rules

A perfect world. What does it look like? What does it consist of? And can just one thing break the deal?

For nearly two decades, I taught the book "The Giver" to seventh-graders. I am currently doing another online book club of this book, which I also did three years ago. With all that's going on, now is a good time to delve again into this science fiction novel, which doesn't seem as science-fictiony as it did when I first started teaching it. Throughout the years, it progressively seemed more reality than imagination. And now, in 2020, it's so real, it ain't even funny.

I started the first session of the book club last week the same way I introduced the book to my students: by pointing out that the back cover states that "Jonas' world is perfect." This leads to my asking for characteristics of a perfect world. As can be expected, responses such as these are offered: no hunger, people respect one another, no war, everyone is healthy and the list goes on. I then read more of what readers are told after learning that his world is a perfect one: "Everything is under control. There is no war or fear or pain." Sounds good so far, right? Then we get here: "There are no choices."

Deal breaker.

I can tell you that it doesn't matter whether it's a group of 13-year-old middle school students or 30-year-old adults, reasonable people will not embrace any kind of society that eliminates choices -- even with the risk that they will make wrong choices. Though early on, the book displays expressions of kindness and comfort, safety and security -- the very characteristics people say must exist in a "perfect" society -- readers reject a society in which choices -- even choices that seemingly work out for the overall good -- are made for them, where an elite group, called the "Committee of Elders," is the decision-maker. I've always found this fascinating. And I'm convinced this mindset doesn't reign just because we're spoiled Americans, although, make no mistake about it, we certainly are. However, I believe there's more to it.