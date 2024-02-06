Why Putin has not been deterred

Americans want an autonomous Ukraine to survive. They hope the West can stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's strangulation of both Ukraine and NATO.

Yet Americans do not want their troops to venture across the world to Europe's backyard to fight nuclear Russia to ensure that Ukraine stays independent.

Most Americans oppose the notion that Russia can simply dictate the future of Ukraine.

Yet Americans also grudgingly accept that Ukraine was often historically part of Russia. During World War II, it was the bloody scene of joint Russian-Ukrainian sacrifices -- over 5 million killed -- to defeat the Nazi German invasion.

Americans publicly support NATO.

Yet most Americas privately worry that NATO has become diplomatically impotent and a military mirage -- a modern League of Nations.

NATO members have a collective GDP seven times larger than Russia's. Their aggregate population is 1 billion. Yet the majority will not spend enough on defense to deter their weaker enemies.

The second-largest NATO member, Turkey, is closer to Russia than to the United States. Its people poll anti-American.

Germany is NATO's richest European member and the power behind the European Union. Yet Germany will soon be dependent on imported Russian natural gas for much of its energy needs.

In a recent Pew Research Center poll, 70% of Germans voiced a desire for more cooperation with Russia. Most Americans poll the exact opposite.

Worse, 60% of Germans oppose going to the aid of any NATO country in time of war. Over 70% of Germans term their relationship with the United States as "bad."

We can translate all these disturbing results in the following manner: The German and Turkish people like or trust Russia more than they do their own NATO patron, America.

They would not support participating in any NATO joint military effort against even an invading Russia -- even, or especially, if spearheaded by an unpopular United States.

So, assume that NATO's key two members are either indifferent to the fate of nearby Ukraine or sympathetic to Russia's professed grievances -- or both.

Indeed, most Americans fear that if Ukraine ever became a NATO member, Putin might be even more eager to test its sovereignty.

Putin assumes that not all NATO members would intervene to help an attacked Ukraine, as required by their mutual defense obligations under Article 5.

If they did not, Putin could then both absorb Ukraine and unravel the NATO alliance all at once.