Why many Christians support Trump

The head cleric of the Church of England says he still doesn’t understand why Christians support President Donald Trump.

Now under normal circumstances, this off-handed comment by a religious leader in a foreign country would go virtually unnoticed.

But the British and American people have a special bond unlike any other nation. And as head of the Church, Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, has a true bully pulpit to share his thoughts.

The Rev. Welby is joined in his concern for Trump by none other than Pope Francis.

I won’t pretend to speak for all Christians when it comes to supporting the President, but let me give it a shot.

Most Christians hold fairly simple views on the role of government in our lives.

We believe in charity for the less fortunate, we believe in personal responsibility, and we believe in treating others as we would want to be treated.

We believe it is not the role of government to pick winners and losers in society.

We believe in the hope our children’s lives will be better than our own.

We believe any nation has the right to defend herself against those who seek it harm.

We believe in the respect of authority and the laws that govern society.