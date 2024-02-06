Why MAC in Cape Girardeau makes sense for students

The mission of Mineral Area College (MAC) is to serve the community by providing students a quality, affordable education and offer opportunities for personal growth and career development in a safe, professional environment. We are flattered the community has chosen us to be the provider of affordable general and technical education in the greater Cape Girardeau area.

Your community has been seeking a community college for nearly two decades, and hopefully soon your students will have that option through MAC. We are the second oldest community college in the state and have been serving Southeast Missouri for 99 years by providing Associate of Arts degrees for transfer students and technical degrees for students on a vocational pathway. Just recently, our service region expanded to include the school districts in Cape Girardeau County. We were very excited to be invited to serve the community when the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school boards unanimously voted to change service regions from Three Rivers Community College to Mineral Area College.

In the '90s, students in Missouri were made a promise. It was called the "A+ Promise," and it allowed students to attend a two-year institution at zero tuition cost. A community college in Cape Girardeau would allow students who have been working towards the requirements of the A+ program to stay in the community and earn their degree before transferring to a university or going to work.

Recently, a feasibility study was completed by leaders of the community. That study concluded a new community college was not feasible or viable mainly because there are already 12 community colleges in Missouri. The study does not say MAC won't be viable or feasible. In fact, the consultants recommend expansion of postsecondary education options, especially those which provide a pathway to the university setting.