Why kids need help talking about their emotions

My son asked me on our way to school which emotions were the bad ones. I told him that emotions aren't good or bad, they're just information that helps us figure stuff out. It's our job as parents to help kids decipher how they are feeling and what their emotions are trying to tell us. Too many times we try to comfort children through things like fear, sadness and other unhappy emotions with the goal of just helping them feel better. But instead of focusing our attention on helping those emotions subside, we should really be trying to help kids better understand what these emotions mean.

I'm not saying don't offer kids a hug and comforting words on a bad day; I'm saying take it one step further.

I asked my son what he meant by "bad emotions". It turns out he was feeling worried. I asked more questions. What does that feel like for you? He frowned his face and grabbed his stomach. Ah, the old knot in the stomach. I could relate. Is there something that worried feeling is trying to tell you? Do you have a test to take today?

No test.

However, the day before a classmate had gotten sick in the teacher's trash can in front of the whole class. Apparently, it had really freaked my son out.

Yeah, nobody wanted to see that, I assured him. I can understand it was pretty unsettling for everyone involved. My son was worried it might happen again, maybe even to him.