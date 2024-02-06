Why journalism matters -- in the good and the bad

Editor’s note: The following column originally appeared in the Arrow.

I found myself sitting at the bar in downtown Cape Girardeau’s only Irish Pub last night, talking to a stranger about the one thing I am most passionate: journalism.

I’d just finished my shift at the brewery where I work down the street, and this person began asking me questions about why I want to be a journalist and where I saw myself in the future.

We talked for quite some time about all the things that light up my mind. He said he saw the passion in my eyes.

A pick-up line? Probably.

But as we sat there talking, I could feel myself becoming more animated, getting fired up and knowing that I was well on my way to a soapbox if I didn’t get a handle on this conversation.

And then he asked me the question I haven’t been able to answer myself.

“How do you keep your spirits up when you have to report the kind of news we’ve seen in the last several weeks?” the stranger asked.

I assumed he was talking about the relentless onslaught of hurricanes, or devastating earthquakes, or the United States’ largest mass shooting in history or the state of U.S. global relations, to name a few.

I took a deep breath, and I turned my full body so I could look him squarely in the eye.

“I don’t,” I said. “But that’s why I have to write about it.”