Why it's so difficult to keep and recruit good cops

After an officer in the unit was charged with a crime for striking a photographer in the head with a baton after he had pushed her to the ground, the members considered it a last straw.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty kicked them on the way out the door, calling the resignations "yet another example of a rogue paramilitary organization that is unaccountable to the elected officials and residents of Portland." She didn't want them to quit, but instead to stay on the job so they could be fired.

Either way, she thinks it's a great opportunity to show what "de-escalation in policing looks like" -- effectively blaming the police for black-clad thugs constantly trying to burn things down. The same argument was made about federal officers during the Trump administration, but, lo and behold, the disorder continued even after federal forces stepped back and even after Joe Biden was elected president.

The head of the Portland police union issued a stinging statement in reply to Hardesty, saying that members of the unit "did not volunteer to have Molotov cocktails, fireworks, explosives, rocks, bottles, urine, feces, and other dangerous objects thrown at them." Nor, he continued, did they volunteer "to be subject to warrantless criticism and false allegations by elected officials, or to suffer through baseless complaints and lengthy investigations devoid of due process."

What's happening in Portland's riot unit is a microcosm of what's happening everywhere. According to a survey by the Police Executive Research Forum, police resignations were up by 45% and retirements up 18% over the last year, while hiring has been slow.

In other words, when we need more cops in response to rising crime, we are getting fewer. This is like cutting back on firefighters while a wildfire is raging or reducing the size of the Army while it is fighting a war. No rational person would want smaller forces right now, yet the elite culture, leftist politicians, and obnoxious street protesters are conspiring to shrink them.

The crux of the matter is the moral status of the police. The question is whether they fulfill an absolutely crucial role that deserves to be honored and supported to the hilt by public officials, who unstintingly back order on the streets as a foundational public good -- or not.

There are signs that even liberal jurisdictions are beginning to get this (crime has a been a top issue in the New York City mayoral race). We aren't going to keep or recruit good cops unless the job description, which has become so off-putting, is again worthy of the indispensability of the work.