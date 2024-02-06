Why is the FBI choosing Biden's opponent for him?

Donald Trump has more than $100 million in his political war chest. But he has something even more valuable -- an active FBI investigation against him.

Anyone can raise money. Few can dominate the nation's political consciousness, cleaving the country into two passionately opposed sides and giving rise to perfervid theories and counter-theories, based on being the target of a law enforcement action. That's the quality that Trump has brought to the table for years, and it is boosting him still.

Democrats all over the country have been cynically and not-so-subtly promoting MAGA candidates in GOP primaries. If the Federal Bureau of Investigations were doing the same thing, it wouldn't have handled its search of Mar-a-Lago any differently.

The raid has put Trump front-and-center again. It has made it easy for him to portray himself as an embattled victim. It has caused nearly everyone in the GOP to embrace him.

Of course, none of this was intended by FBI Director Christopher Wray, although it was entirely foreseeable.

No one is above the law, yet if the FBI search was really over a document dispute, it's hard to see how the law-enforcement stakes were big enough to justify taking a step sure to inflame roughly half the country.

The episode and its fallout are a reminder that the magnitude of controversy and attention generated by Trump is beyond what anyone else can hope to match.

Last week, Ron DeSantis suspended a "woke" county prosecutor who pledged not to enforce laws that he opposed. For a couple of days, this felt like a big deal. Yet, compared to the action at Mar-a-Lago, the firing was a picayune dispute over county government -- Hollywood, Florida, compared to Hollywood, California.

The FBI search played into Trump's hands in another way. Populism thrives on the sense that big, out-of-control forces are wielding outsize power, that things aren't what they seem, and that institutions are fundamentally corrupt.