Why is Peter Thiel, a GOP megadonor, pursuing a Maltese passport?

"The elites plunder this country and then blame us for it in the process," J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, declared when he announced his bid for the seat from Ohio.

Elsewhere, he's insisted that America faces a stark choice. "We can have an American Republic or a global oligarchy, and it's time for choosing."

Blake Masters, Arizona's Republican senate candidate, shares a similar worldview. In his victory speech after winning the GOP nomination in August he said that a liberal cabal runs the "newspapers and television and schools and universities -- and you better believe they control Big Tech, too." In an earlier interview, he explained that progressives not only hate America and Americans who disagree with them, but the "very idea of a sovereign nation." If their view "takes root and becomes universal," this "globalist ideology," he said, will lead to a "One World State, call it 'Global Communism.' " He added, "So in my view that ideology is a pretty good candidate for the Antichrist."

These men have much in common ideologically and politically. They also share a patron: Peter Thiel, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor who cofounded Pay Pal and provided the first outside investment in Facebook. Indeed, both worked for Thiel before getting into politics, with Thiel's financial support.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Thiel is in the process of buying a Maltese passport. If successful, Malta will be the fourth country Thiel can claim citizenship in. Born in Germany, he has dual U.S. and German citizenship. In 2011, he acquired a New Zealand passport. In his application, he wrote that there is "no other country that aligns more with my view of the future than New Zealand." Take that Americans, Germans and Maltese.

Thiel is also a big champion of "seasteading," the intriguing project of building artificial island-cities in international waters that would be sovereign nations outside the existing global order. If successful, such floating principalities would finally take the phrase "rootless cosmopolitans" from the figurative to the literal.

Defenders and critics alike believe that Thiel, a master of portfolio management, is simply hedging his bets. If the globalist progressive Antichrists win here, he's got someplace to go. As the Times notes, the uber-rich buy Maltese passports as a "hedge against social or political turmoil at home."