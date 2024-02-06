Why I'm teaching my son to meditate

Mindfulness and meditation are not just for grown-ups. Studies have shown that children who learn to practice mindfulness and meditation can better regulate their emotions. It leads to improved psychological functioning and lower levels of post-traumatic stress disorder. It can help lower a child's blood pressure and heart rate.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that in a world where screens entertain and capture our attention, it can be hard to find the calm in our daily storms. Meditation can help us be less reactive and more methodical as we move through our emotions. As we learn to ground ourselves with mindfulness and meditation, it can help us learn to be more observant in our daily lives, observant of what's going on around us but also observant of how we're feeling and truly pinpoint our emotions. This in turn helps us articulate those feelings in our relationships.

Most nights my son and I read together before bed. After a book, I sing him songs to lull him to sleep. But he's getting older, and the songs don't always happen the way they used to. The day after my son's nightmares, we settled into our nightly routine of reading just like always. Except this time after we read, he asked if we could do a meditation together instead of songs. "I really like how it helped me forget about other things and just fall asleep," he said. I love that he was able to focus on his breathing and drift off.

This is a wonderful, unexpected evolution in our evenings. Our bedtime routine is such a special time to slow down and put the day to rest. I'm grateful he saw value in meditation, and I hope he holds on to this skill. I know it will serve him well.