Why I support Prop D

I strongly support Proposition D for safer roads and safer streets in todayï¿½s election, and I am writing to explain my support from three different perspectives.

Perspective One: I served for 33 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. I retired as director of the Patrolï¿½s Criminal Investigation Bureau, but I spent the first 20 years of my career as a trooper enforcing our road laws. Prop D secures a steady funding stream for the Patrolï¿½s actual cost of patrolling our roads and keeping them safe. At the same time, it frees up $288 million every year that our Missouri Department of Transportation is constitutionally required to use for roads and bridges.

Perspective Two: I currently serve as vice chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which oversees MoDOT ï¿½ so I can attest to both MoDOTï¿½s solid record of reallocating dollars to fix roads and bridges, as well as the need for new funding. Missouri last raised our state motor fuel user tax to 17 cents back in 1996. Twenty-two years of inflation have eaten away at 60 percent of MoDOTï¿½s purchasing power, while concrete, steel and asphalt have more than doubled in cost.